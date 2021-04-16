Covid restrictions make comeback in TN

By Express News Service

1 TN increases number of beds to 80,000 amid second wave

2 Tika Utsav vaccine festival underway to boost awareness on Covid vaccination

3 Oxygen facilities in Government Hospitals increased to 780 KL

4 Door-to-door fever survey has been restored to identify people for RT PCR test as well as eligible individuals for vaccination

5Restrictions like 50 % occupancies in theatres have been brought back

6 Target based fine has been imposed-for not wearing masks

7 Metro Rail has imposed a fine of Rs 200 for no masks or improper wearing