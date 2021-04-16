STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK partymen allege security lapse as 31 teachers allowed entry at Ramnad counting centre

Beyond the main gate of the college, there are four levels of entry points and Ponnuthurai reportedly spotted them while being frisked and allowed in, at the first entry point located at the portico.

Published: 16th April 2021 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

ramnad counting centre

Teachers allowed entry on the premises of Anna University College of Engineering which is the counting centre for Ramanathapuram. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a serious breach of security arrangements at the district's poll counting centre located at Anna University College of Engineering, as many as 31 teachers of the college gained unauthorised entry, alleged DMK partymen sparking tension in the area. 

The DMK power agent M Ponnuthurai who was inside the counting centre on duty from 7 am to 2 pm on Thursday told The New Indian Express, "While I was looking at the CCTV visuals from the room allocated for party power agents, at 9.27 am, I noticed a group of men and women being allowed entry into the college block by the local police."

ALSO READ: Mayhem after mystery vehicles enter Coimbatore counting centre

Beyond the main gate of the college, there are four levels of entry points and Ponnuthurai reportedly spotted them while being frisked and allowed in, at the first entry point located at the portico. 

"All the 31 of them did not carry any authorisation letter but were however allowed entry, tantamounting to security lapse at the counting centre," he charged. 

When contacted, the DMK candidate from Ramanathapuram constituency Khadarbatcha Muthuramalingam said, "When a candidate is stopped at the main gate and allowed inside the college only after producing valid authorisation letters, it is a serious security breach in the presence of the police who stood guard at the entrance and permitted them inside, even allowing them to park their vehicles within the campus." 

All of them carried laptops. However, they neither had their ID cards issued by the college nor did they possess any valid authorisation letter from the Returning Officer or tahsildar, he told. "The incident questions the extent of three-tier security that is being provided at the counting centre," he remarked.

The men and women who entered claimed that they took permission from the college Dean to enter the premises, mentioned Muthuramalingam who said that a complaint over the incident has been lodged with the Election Commission of India. 

The District Election Officer Dinesh Ponraj who rushed to the spot along with the Superintendent of Police E Karthik, told The New Indian Express that the 31 men and women were in fact the teachers at the college. "They had gone inside the counting centre to make arrangements for online classes. Following objections from the Opposition parties, alternative arrangements would be made for the teachers," he mentioned. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University College of Engineering Ramnad counting centre Tamil Nadu election result Tamil Nadu election 2021
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp