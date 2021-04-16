STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Order for exhuming Dr Simon’s body stayed

The court also observed that “the authorities are required to deal with much more serious issues than this during the second wave of the pandemic”.

A file photo of Dr Simon Hercules whose last rites were attacked by a mob in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday stayed the single judge order directing Chennai Corporation to exhume remains of Dr Simon Hercules from a burial ground at Velangadu and bury it in Kilpauk cemetery. The court also observed that “the authorities are required to deal with much more serious issues than this during the second wave of the pandemic”.

Anandhi Simon, wife of the doctor who succumbed to Covid in April last, had earlier moved court after Chennai Corporation rejected her petition seeking to exhume her husband’s body and bury it at Kilpauk cemetery as per his last wish. On March 31, Justice Abdul Qudhose ordered the exhumation on the ground that Covid guidelines issued by the Central government and the World Health Organisation made it clear that infection would not be contracted from dead bodies.

On Thursday, when the appeal petition moved by the Corporation against the single judge order came before the Division Bench, Justices MM Sundresh and RN Manjula stayed the previous order and observed, “The authorities are required to deal with much more serious issues than this during the second wave of the pandemic.” The plea was adjourned to July 21 for further submissions.

The order observed
