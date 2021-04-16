Two-year-old sexually harassed by 55-year-old man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NAMAKKAL: A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a two-year-old baby. Thirumangalam All Women Police said that the man has been living separately from his family and used to take the baby to his house under the garb of babysitting. Based on a complaint filed by the baby’s mother, a thorough investigation led to the arrest of the man, police said.

35-year-old arrested for sexually harassing boy

In another case, a 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old boy. Thirumangalam police sources said that the man sought help from the boy walking on a street. The boy who promptly offered help had to escape from the premises after he was subjected to sexual harassment. Based on a complaint from his parents, police launched an investigation and arrested the man from Kundrathur.

More arrests in teen sexual assault case

A day after the mother of a 14-year-old sexual assault victim was secured, the Tiruchengode police arrested the 14th suspect in connection with the case on Thursday. Sources said that the 30-year-old suspect was a resident of Anthiyur who worked as a load man. The police are continuing to look out for more suspects in this case.