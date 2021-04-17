Former TN cadre IAS officer dies of Covid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ruolkhumlien Buhril, a 1984 batch of IAS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre, died of Covid complications in New Delhi on Thursday. Formerly union secretary of Land Resources under the Ministry of Rural Development, Buhril (61) retired from service on July 31 last year.

He is survived by wife Rebecca Vaninmawi Buhril, son Daniel Hrilthiemsang Buhril and two daughters. Starting his career as assistant collector training in Cuddalore, he held various posts, including Sub Collector, Periyakulam, Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, MD of INDCOSERVE, Coonoor, Collector of Namakkal, and Director of Social Defence in Chennai, among others.