STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Practical exams begin for Class 12 students

Amid the second wave of Covid-19, practical examination for class XII state board students began on Friday.

Published: 17th April 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Students attending practical exam in a school in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

Students attending practical exam in a school in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amid the second wave of Covid-19, practical examination for class XII state board students began on Friday. In view of the practicals, 236 exam centres were set up across the district. The first phase of exams began at 128 centres on Friday and would continue till April 20 while the second phase will be conducted from April 21 to 23. 

CCMA government school headmistress R Maniyarasi said, “Due to the pandemic situation, our teachers have ensured wearing of masks and temperature checks as per SOP during practicals. Twenty five students were allowed into the lab per batch and students have completed exams including physics, chemistry and computer science at four labs in our school,” she added.

A government school student, R Sandhiya, said, “Before entering the lab, teachers instructed that students wear masks and wash hands, maintain social distancing, etc. During chemistry practical, an examiner stressed on importance of SOPs and how to safely handle equipment. Later, labs were disinfected.”

According to sources in the school education department, a few school students in the rural areas of Sulur and Pollachi failed to wear masks inside labs and teachers too allegedly didn’t warn them. “As per SOP, schools should disinfect labs after completion of practical exams by every batch. Except for a few schools, disinfection was not done in many government schools, due to lack of resources,” sources added.

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer M Ramakrishnan said that headmasters have ensured SOP was followed and officers would monitor adherence to SOP in coming days. When asked about student absentees due to fever symptoms and containment measures, the CEO said he is yet to receive those details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
practical exam class 12
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp