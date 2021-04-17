Practical exams begin for Class 12 students

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amid the second wave of Covid-19, practical examination for class XII state board students began on Friday. In view of the practicals, 236 exam centres were set up across the district. The first phase of exams began at 128 centres on Friday and would continue till April 20 while the second phase will be conducted from April 21 to 23.

CCMA government school headmistress R Maniyarasi said, “Due to the pandemic situation, our teachers have ensured wearing of masks and temperature checks as per SOP during practicals. Twenty five students were allowed into the lab per batch and students have completed exams including physics, chemistry and computer science at four labs in our school,” she added.

A government school student, R Sandhiya, said, “Before entering the lab, teachers instructed that students wear masks and wash hands, maintain social distancing, etc. During chemistry practical, an examiner stressed on importance of SOPs and how to safely handle equipment. Later, labs were disinfected.”

According to sources in the school education department, a few school students in the rural areas of Sulur and Pollachi failed to wear masks inside labs and teachers too allegedly didn’t warn them. “As per SOP, schools should disinfect labs after completion of practical exams by every batch. Except for a few schools, disinfection was not done in many government schools, due to lack of resources,” sources added.

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer M Ramakrishnan said that headmasters have ensured SOP was followed and officers would monitor adherence to SOP in coming days. When asked about student absentees due to fever symptoms and containment measures, the CEO said he is yet to receive those details.