Puducherry L-G Tamilisai warns of partial lockdown amid Covid surge

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan warned that if Covid continues to spread due to people not wearing masks and maintaining social distance, a partial lockdown may implemented.

“If vaccines are given to a large number of people, the impact of Covid will be reduced. So everyone should get vaccinated. Many have been giving suggestions to shut down places where spread is high. Already, lockdown has been implemented in places like Delhi and Maharashtra.

In Puducherry, considering the difficulties to people, we didn’t decide on a lockdown. But if people do not wear masks and spread the infection, we will think about implementing a partial lockdown. People should cooperate to prevent Covid spread,” she said after flagging off a mobile Covid vaccination vehicle on Friday.

She further said, “We are continuously fighting Covid and holding meetings daily to sort out issues. I talked with the administrators in Mahe, Yanam and Karaikal and they are working well. I gave them permission to sort out the issues there. People have given huge support for ‘Vaccination Festival’. We have also inaugurated a mobile vaccination vehicle. We are planning to send this vehicle to places where more than 100 persons work.”

Allaying fears of vaccine scarcity, Soundararajan said: “There is no scarcity in Puducherry, as Central government has already given 1.1 lakh doses based on our request. In Vaccination Festival itself, 53,000 people took vaccination. This is a big number and I thank everyone who supported this.”

“Vaccination Festival has been extended for four more days and public should use this opportunity. Questions have been raised about why India sends vaccines abroad. The World Health Organization and companies that gave us the vaccine technology have demanded that a certain number of vaccines are made available to them,” she further said.