Valparai municipality chief on the run after being booked for graft

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Crime Branch (DCB) police booked a case against commissioner of Valparai municipality K Paunraj on charges of cheating and misappropriating public funds. He has gone into hiding, sources said.

The action comes after Valparai CPI candiadate M Arumugam lodged a complaint with the electoral officer on March 29, against Paunraj. Arumugam stated that Paunraj released around Rs 12 crore after the announcement of elections when no tender was called for. Based on the complaint, Coimbatore district collector and electoral officer S Najarajan ordered an inquiry against Paunraj.

The Regional Director of Municipal Administration, Tirupur, Saravanakumar conducted an inspection at the Municipal office in Valparai. Based on the outcome of the investigation, Saravanakumar lodged a police complaint against Paunraj on April 10.

The DCB police conducted a detailed investigation at the premises of Valparai municipality office and booked Paunraj under Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. Police investigation revealed that Paunraj issued a cheque for Rs 1 crore to a contractor on February 26. Police added that he had issued 1256 cheques to the tune of Rs 15.62 crore to several contractors in the last one year in the name of tender advance by misusing his position.