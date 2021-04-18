STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid cases in Tiruchy almost double in 10 days

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Tiruchy has almost doubled in the past 10 days.

Published: 18th April 2021 04:18 AM

COVID testing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The number of active Covid-19 cases in Tiruchy has almost doubled in the past 10 days. The district, which had only only 855 active cases on April 7, reported 2,013 active cases on Saturday. The district also reported 323 fresh cases and three deaths on Saturday. 

According to sources, more than 10 employees of Omega Healthcare, a major IT-ITES company in the city, have tested positive. The firm has more than 1,000 employees on its payroll. However, sources in the company said the other employees have still been asked to report for work.

The company has four branches, and cases have been reported from all of them. The Corporation is yet to take any action in this regard, sources added. It may be recollected that employees of another IT company had tested positive about 10 days ago, and even then, the company was closed only for a few days and the other employees were asked to report for duty. Testing, sources said, has also been ramped up and over 3,000 people are being tested every day. 

Tiruchy COVID 19
