STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Actor Vivekh's family thanks Tamil Nadu govt for giving state honours during cremation

The late actor's wife Arulselvi also thanked his fans who thronged their Saligramam residence to get one last glimpse.

Published: 18th April 2021 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vivek

Actor Vivekh (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a quick press conference held on Sunday, Arulselvi, wife of late actor Vivekh thanked the Tamil Nadu government for cremating the actor's mortal remains with full state honours.

She also thanked the fans who thronged to the actor's house at Saligramam in large numbers to get one last glimpse of him.

Vivekh died on Saturday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.  

The 59-year-old was critical after a cardiac arrest on Friday morning. He was brought in unconscious at 11 am, was resuscitated, subsequently underwent a coronary angiogram and then angioplasty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Vivekh Avtor Viveh family Tamil nadu government
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp