Actor Vivekh's family thanks Tamil Nadu govt for giving state honours during cremation

CHENNAI: In a quick press conference held on Sunday, Arulselvi, wife of late actor Vivekh thanked the Tamil Nadu government for cremating the actor's mortal remains with full state honours.

She also thanked the fans who thronged to the actor's house at Saligramam in large numbers to get one last glimpse of him.

Vivekh died on Saturday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 59-year-old was critical after a cardiac arrest on Friday morning. He was brought in unconscious at 11 am, was resuscitated, subsequently underwent a coronary angiogram and then angioplasty.