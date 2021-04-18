STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ancient secrets: Terracotta die unearthed in Keezhadi

During this phase, excavations are being carried out in three trenches at Keezhadi, three at Konthagai and one at Agaram.

Published: 18th April 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

The die unearthed at Keezhadi | Express

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A six-faced terracotta die and farming implements made of granite have been unearthed during the seventh phase of excavation at Keezhadi, director of Keezhadi excavation R Sivanantham has said. The seventh phase of Keezhadi excavation was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on February 13 through videoconferencing. 

During this phase, excavations are being carried out in three trenches at Keezhadi, three at Konthagai and one at Agaram. Sharing details of the findings, Sivanantham said that during the excavation in a trench on land owned by a farmer named Ganesan, a six-faced, square-shaped die made of terracotta, black and red-coloured potsherds and portions of farming implements, such as a plow made of granite, were unearthed.

According to sources, rectangular-shaped die made of terracotta and ivory were unearthed during the first phase of excavation, while square-shaped ivory die were unearthed during the fourth phase of the Keezhadi excavation. The use of die made of two different materials indicates that various strata of society existed (the rich used ivory die and the poor used terracotta) and shows that the civilization had enriched arithmetic knowledge, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keezhadi
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp