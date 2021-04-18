Ancient secrets: Terracotta die unearthed in Keezhadi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A six-faced terracotta die and farming implements made of granite have been unearthed during the seventh phase of excavation at Keezhadi, director of Keezhadi excavation R Sivanantham has said. The seventh phase of Keezhadi excavation was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on February 13 through videoconferencing.

During this phase, excavations are being carried out in three trenches at Keezhadi, three at Konthagai and one at Agaram. Sharing details of the findings, Sivanantham said that during the excavation in a trench on land owned by a farmer named Ganesan, a six-faced, square-shaped die made of terracotta, black and red-coloured potsherds and portions of farming implements, such as a plow made of granite, were unearthed.

According to sources, rectangular-shaped die made of terracotta and ivory were unearthed during the first phase of excavation, while square-shaped ivory die were unearthed during the fourth phase of the Keezhadi excavation. The use of die made of two different materials indicates that various strata of society existed (the rich used ivory die and the poor used terracotta) and shows that the civilization had enriched arithmetic knowledge, sources said.