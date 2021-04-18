STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arrear pending since ’90? Anna University lets you clear it

Anna University has announced a special chance for students admitted since 1990 to clear their pending arrear exams.

Published: 18th April 2021 04:18 AM

Anna University

File Photo | EPS

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has announced a special chance for students admitted since 1990 to clear their pending arrear exams. They will get three chances in August/September 2021, February 2022, and August 2022. The university, in a statement on Friday, advised students to utilise these chances “with utmost care and diligence” since it will be the final opportunity. It said two categories of students will be permitted for these special exams.

“Students of university department of Anna University, Chennai, admitted in the academic year 1990 onwards — both UG and PG under full-time and parttime mode,” is one category. The consideration will also be extended to students of affiliated colleges of Anna University and students admitted to colleges affiliated at the time of admission.

However, the chance will only be provided to students who were admitted since 2002 and those who were pursuing their third semester at least, in 2001. The eligibility criteria includes: “Students of affiliated colleges of Anna University and students admitted in the affiliated colleges at the time of admission i.e. during academic year 2001 (3rd semester onwards) and currently in autonomous ones including distance education offered by Anna University.”

Speaking to Express, M Venkatesan, the controller of examinations of the varsity, said the decision was finalised in the 260th syndicate meeting held on February 16. The varsity had previously given two chances to clear arrears, for students admitted in the university department since 2000. While the first chance was given in November 2019, the second was completed only in April 2021 due to the lockdown and other restrictions.

“Students could not fully avail this because of the lockdown. However, we have extended the consideration all the way back to 1990 for the benefit of students this time,” said a senior official from the varsity. Other details about the special exams will be updated subsequently on Anna University’s web portal, the statement said. A decision on the initiative was taken during the meeting the vice-chancellors held on July 29, 2020 under the chairpersonship of principal secretary, Higher Education Department.

Anna University
