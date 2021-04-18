Lover among three nabbed in Saraswathi murder case

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Weeks after a 19-year-old girl was found murdered at Theviyanandhal village in Ulundurpet, three men on Thursday were arrested in connection with incident. With the girl’s lover accused of the murder, fiery debates have erupted on social media between caste groups and political parties.

V Saraswathi was found dead with injuries on her body at her house on April 2. Based on her parents’ complaint, Thirunavallur police launched a probe. “The victim was in love with her neighbour Rangan alias P Rangasamy (21). But both their parents were opposed to their marriage. The girl’s family also arranged her marriage with another person,” police said.

In this situation, Rangasamy, who was employed as a paddy harvesting machine operator in Andhra, returned for elections. “On April 1, Saraswathi met Rangasamy and told him about her parents’ plan to marry her off to another person. They had an argument and he strangled her to death,” relatives of the deceased alleged.

According to police, Rangasamy along with his brother P Krishnasamy and friend R Raveendran brutally assaulted the girl and killed her. “The trio also stole 1.8 grams of gold earrings from the deceased and sold them for Rs 6,000,” they added. Thirunavallur police received a tip-off that the trio were hiding under a bridge near Kizhakku Marudhur. They were arrested on Thursday.

Sources from the village said that Saraswathi and Rangasamy studied class 12 together and were in love for the last four years. Meanwhile, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on social media claimed that ‘fake love’ gangs had once again proven a threat for women from Vanniyar community. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan condemned the murder and demanded stringent action for the accused. Thirunavallur police have deployed 50 personnel in the village to prevent any untoward incident.