Second wave: No lockdown but Tamil Nadu may see stricter Covid-19 restrictions

Sources in the health department say night-curfew after 8 pm, restriction on public gathering and closure of entertainment places likely to be discussed in tomorrow's meeting with top officials and CM

Published: 18th April 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

COVID chennai cases

Volunteers spreading awareness about COVID-19 measures at Koyambedu market, in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu recording a major spike in Covid-19 cases, the Government is likely to impose stricter restrictions from Monday as part of containment. 

The state logged 9,344 fresh infections and 39 deaths. 

Top sources in the health department said that the revenue officials, health officials, and the Chief Minister are likely to have a word on Sunday on the issue and stricter restrictions may come in place.

"The health department has informed the government that we need stricter restrictions. The probable restrictions which may be discussed are night-curfews after 8 pm, restrictions on public gathering in certain places, and also the likely closure of entertainment places," said sources in the health department. 

The health official said that a full-fledged lockdown is ruled out but stringent restrictions may be enforced. 

Meanwhile, the total cases in Tamil Nadu are now at 9,80,728  and toll at 13,071. On Friday, the state had recorded 8,449 cases and 33 deaths. This is the first time the State has crossed 9,000 cases.

Chennai reported 2,884 cases and 22 deaths, with active cases of 23,625, while Chengalpet reported 807 new cases, Coimbatore with 652 cases, and Tiruvallur with 389 cases. 

Meanwhile, 99,050 people were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday with total tests now at 2,07,39,160 people.

Among the deceased, 30 people had comorbidities. A 36-year-old in Madurai with no comorbidities passed away after three days of admission due to Covid pneumonia and respiratory failure, while most of the deceased were aged above 50. 

Meanwhile, health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that the rise in cases is anticipated as this is a global phenomenon. "Tamil Nadu is still not immune to the virus. We must strictly avoid unnecessary gathering and Covid-19 protocols must be followed," he told The New Indian Express. 

