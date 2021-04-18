SHRC fines policeman for assaulting Scheduled Caste youth

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on a sub-inspector of the Soorangudi police station for assaulting a member of a Scheduled Caste community and addressing him by his caste name during a temple festival in 2018.

SI Senthil Velmurugan dragged the victim, S Kathiravan, by his collar to the station. He was brutally beaten up in front of his relatives and villagers who had gone to the station requesting his release. “The SI brutally beat up my son in front of me and forced him to stand half-naked,” said Solaiappan, the complainant and the victim’s father. The police personnel did not reveal why they took Kathiravan to the station, he said, adding that the SI used their caste name in a discriminatory manner.

SHRC member D Jayachandran, while pronouncing the judgment, found the SI guilty. He imposed `2 lakh fine on the SI, which should be given by the State to the victim in lump sum and deducted from the SI’s salary. There should also be a departmental action against the SI, the order stated.