40 workers at ISRO unit in Nellai district test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 40 contract workers at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. They have been admitted to two Covid Care Centres in the district.

Health officials said swab samples of 50 contract workers of the propulsion complex were tested after 30 people from Bihar and Jharkhand arrived at the facility. “Eleven workers have been admitted to the Covid Care Centre at Kudankulam Government Hospital and the rest are being treated at the care centre at Shivanandha Hospital in Pathamadai,” they said.

Meanwhile, vaccination centres at Urban Primary Health Centres and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital remained closed on Sunday due to a shortage of vaccines. Sources said new stock of vaccines has arrived at the district and would be distributed to vaccination centres soon.