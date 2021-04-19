STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven Covid patients die at Vellore government hospital, glitches in oxygen supply alleged

While the relatives of the dead alleged that a snap in the oxygen supply caused the death, the hospital authorities claimed the cause to be clinical.

Published: 19th April 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sources noted that the supply network developed certain glitches leading to a cut in the supply to critically ill patients. (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: In a shocking incident, seven patients, undergoing treatment at the covid ward and other critical care wards in Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) at Adukkamparai in Vellore district, died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. While relatives of the dead alleged that snap in oxygen supply caused the death, government authorities claimed the cause of death was clinical conditions.

Four of the patients were undergoing treatment at the covid ward while three others were admitted at other critical care wards.

Tension and panic struck the premises of the hospital as angry relatives of the dead blamed the hospital authorities for the deaths. They alleged that the hospital authorities failed to save the lives of the patients by ensuring proper oxygen supply and were fuming at their "gross failure and lethargy".

ALSO READ | Drop in oxygen supply kills two Covid patients?

“There isn’t any supply of oxygen. When we asked the doctors, they said technicians were attending to the problem,” said Vinoth, the relative of a patient admitted at a critical care ward.

Cries and desperate calls rent the air at GVMCH as bereaved men and women broke down.

Sources noted that the supply network developed certain glitches cutting the supply to critically ill patients. Technicians were roped in immediately to rectify the problem.

However, authorities denied the deaths were due to the supply glitch and claimed that the patients had died due to clinical problems.

Top government officials, including Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, are inquiring into the issue.

Talking to reporters, the collector said, “The deaths are not due to deficiencies in healthcare infrastructure.”

”The deaths were caused by clinical conditions. Four of them had with diabetes mellitus, hypertension and other comorbidities like renal failure and cardiac complications,” he said.

Noting that 59 patients at Covid wards and 62 in non-Covid wards were dependent on oxygen, he said that had there been any problems with the oxygen supply network, all others too would have been affected but they are in good condition.

GVMCH has a 10,000 litre-capacity oxygen tank and 55 cylinders are kept on standby. Moreover, a 6,000-litre capacity tank was commissioned on Monday, Shanmuga Sundaram said, adding that a detailed inquiry would be conducted into the issue.

Dean of GVMCH Dr R Selvi, who was with the collector, chose not to speak to reporters on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Director of Medical Education (DME) Narayanababu will be holding a probe into the deaths at GVMCH.

“DME will also be visiting the place (to hold a probe),” Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told The New Indian Express.

When queried on the timing of seven deaths on a single day at the GVMCH and the charges of the bereaved, he said, “I will ask him (DME) to check (on whether the oxygen supply snapped).”

Meanwhile, Narayanababu reached the medical college late in the evening and began the inquiry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu TN COVID cases Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital GVMCH covid deaths
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp