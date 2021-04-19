STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

84 workers at Erode animal feed manufacturing unit test positive for Covid-19 

Published: 19th April 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ERODE: Shops in Nanjaiuthukuli were shut on Sunday after 84 employees of a private animal feed manufacturing unit tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to sources, an employee of the unit tested positive on April 12 following which 45 of his contacts were tested. Of them, 10 persons tested positive on April 14. After this, all 700 employees at the unit were tested and 73 members tested positive on April 17. All those who tested positive belong to one unit. Migrant workers form the majority of the workforce, sources said.

A 10-member medical team has now been stationed at the company. Employees who tested positive are being treated at a private hospital in Nasiyanur while those who tested negative have been advised home quarantine.

The dispatch of products from the factory was stopped on Thursday and the facility will remain shut till Monday for sanitization. "We are looking into whether Covid-19 can spread through the products sent out by the company. We will hold a talk with the management on Monday," said District Collector S Kathiravan.

As news spread, shopkeepers in the locality staged a protest demanding that no lorries be allowed into the factory. "A few lorries brought raw materials but we sent them back. We explained the situation to the shopkeepers after which they dispersed," said a police officer. Meanwhile, the district administration received 8,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday. The next consignment of vaccines is expected to arrive in two days, said health officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus manufacturing unit
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp