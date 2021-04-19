STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jipmer lays down procedure for transfer of critical COVID-19 patients to its hospital

Jipmer Director Dr Rakesh Agarwal, in a statement, said that the hospital is trying its best to accommodate such patients, while also trying to maintain its non-COVID operations as far as possible

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With the number of serious and critical patients requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 increasing, Jipmer has laid down the procedure for their transfer to its COVID-care facilty. This will be done only after ascertaining the availability of beds with critical care facilities in the hospital.

In recent days, many critically ill COVID-19 patients referred from other hospitals have arrived at the Jipmer COVID-care facility without any prior intimation, he said. "This leads to unnecessary delay and affects patient care adversely, particularly when the receiving facility is exceptionally busy or a vacant bed is not available," he said.

Hence, in the interest of patient safety, Jipmer requests that any hospital or clinic wishing to refer a serious patient, who needs oxygen or intensive care or has significant comorbidities, should contact it in advance by phone (details being shared with neighbouring hospitals directly) and email (covidreferraliipmer@gmail.com).

"Transfer may be initiated only after Jipmer has confirmed that a bed with appropriate facilities has been earmarked for the particular patient. This will avoid the unpleasant situation of a serious patient reaching Jipmer and having to return because of lack of a bed," he said.

Only a referring doctor who knows the patient's clinical details should call these numbers, he said. Patients or their relatives have been advised not to contact on these numbers or email ID and their queries will not be entertained, he added.

Meanwhile, Puducherry has reported 565 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Monday, with as many as 455 new cases in Puducherry region alone. Jipmer has 225 patients, while IGMC has 298 and CCC has 150.

