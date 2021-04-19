Mayiladuthurai villagers oppose burial of COVID patient's body

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Locals of Thirukulambiyam village staged a road blockade and opposed the burial of a man who had died after being treated for Covid-19 on Saturday. The body was finally buried on Sunday after officials held peace talks to pacify the villagers.

The deceased, aged 63, hailed from the village, which falls under the Kuthalam taluk. According to sources, he tested positive for Covid on April 6 and was admitted to the Mayiladuthurai Government General Hospital two days later. He tested negative for the virus a few days ago but died on Saturday.

As he had been infected with Covid, the health services department decided to bury his body as per the protocol for Covid patients and took the body to the village in a vehicle along with an excavator on Saturday night. However, villagers, seeing people clad in PPEs preparing for a burial, gathered together and objected. They blocked the Aduthurai Road alleging that the burial would lead to the further spread of Covid in the village. The health personnel tried to pacify the villagers but in vain.

On Sunday morning, officials from the revenue department held a meeting with the villagers. The deceased's remains were laid to rest on Sunday afternoon.