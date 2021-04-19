Spreading misinformation on COVID vaccines will be punishable: Tamil Nadu corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those spreading misinformation about lockdowns and Covid vaccines will face punishment, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash warned on Sunday after relaunching the civic body’s tele-counselling and psychological support centre.

He said FIRs will be filed under the Public Health Act against those behind social media messages that falsely claim that actor Vivekh’s death was related to vaccine. He said that through 11,500 door-to-door surveillance workers, around 500-600 symptomatic residents are identified and brought to fever clinics per day.

Of the 12,600 beds available, 1,104 are occupied. Further, the city corporation is aiming for complete vaccination coverage by July end.The city now has 475 containment zones. The corporation may also impose restrictions at its 240 playgrounds in the city.