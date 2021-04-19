STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three killed in fire accident at Tamil Nadu cracker shop

Three members of a family, including two children, were charred to death in a fire accident at a firecracker shop in Latheri, Vellore district, on Sunday. 

Public and policemen at the scene of the fire accident in Vellore | Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  Three members of a family, including two children, were charred to death in a fire accident at a firecracker shop in Latheri, Vellore district, on Sunday.  The deceased were identified as Mohan Reddy (60) and his grandsons Tejas (6) and Tanuj (8). Police said the incident happened when a customer was being given a demonstration around 11.30 am. 

A single explosion led to multiple explosions as firecrackers caught fire, and Tejas and Tanuj were trapped inside the shop that was engulfed in flames, an eyewitness told Express. Mohan Reddy who ran in to rescue them too was killed.  

Firefighters fought for over an hour and extinguished the fire. The three charred bodies were retrieved and shifted to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Adukkambarai. 

The fire also destroyed two-wheelers parked near the shop, but was extinguished before it spread to nearby buildings.Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram and Superintendent of Police S Selvakumar visited the spot. Addressing reporters, the Collector said, “A detailed inquiry will be conducted to find out if fire safety norms were complied with. Further action will be taken based on the report.

Steps will be taken to provide compensation to the family of the deceased.” According to locals, the usually busy market could have witnessed a bigger tragedy if it was crowded like other times. Crowds were less due to Covid restrictions, they said.

New fire service station
The collector has called for a meeting with licence holders of firecracker outlets and officials at the collectorate on April 20 at 10.30am and said that a new fire service station will be set up either at Latheri or KV Kuppam. A proposal in this regard will be sent to the government after May 4.

