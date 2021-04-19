Workers ‘detained’ in Tamil Nadu garment unit

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A garment unit has been accused for preventing migrant workers from leaving for their hometown. A batch of women from Odisha was recruited as casual labourers by the garment unit in Velampalayam.

With Covid cases rising, a few workers moved out of the unit allegedly without informing the owners. When the remaining 19 told owner that they wished to return home, the owners refused.

A few women informed their parents who lodged a plaint with Tiruppur administration. Tashildar P Jagadish said, “Officials and police personnel rescued the girls on Saturday midnight. We have also booked train tickets for them.”