1957: Kamaraj’s stature helps Congress win big

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 1957 general elections were held just an year after the restructuring of the States on linguistic lines. The Tamil-speaking area carved out of Madras Presidency was renamed as ‘Madras State’. The poll results were a resounding assertion of the stature K Kamaraj had attained in just three years of his stint as the CM.

The Congress swept the polls by winning nearly three-fourths of the 205 assembly seats.But for the Congressmen, there were some surprises, too. It was the DMK’s commendable performance by winning 15 seats, despite it being the first election the party had contested. DMK, headed by CN Annadurai, was until then considered as fringe activist outfit that seeks attention through fierce protests. When it emerged as the third-largest party, it was seen as approval of the party and its activism.

This election also marked the decline of the Left in the State, a space that was being occupied by the DMK. However, the main political space was dominated by Kamaraj. The party won 151 seats and he emerged as the undisputed leader.Beyond politics, Kamaraj earned a name for himself for his style of governance. His decision to extend the noon-meal scheme in schools helped lakhs of students and helped in increasing enrollment in schools.

This is also one of the factors for the better literacy level in TN. After the 1957 victory, Kamaraj managed to bring some of the significant industries into the State. As the era was dominated by socialistic policies, the industries were all State-run. Some of them were Integral Coach Factory, Perambur and Neyveli Lignite Corporation. These and the noon-meal scheme still survive and help the State’s growth.

However, the Mudukulathur riots left a stain on this regime. The Opposition criticised the State for its failure in handling the situation. The questions posed by DMK members were with a deep understanding of the subject and it was said that the Congress minister had a tough time answering them. However, the DMK also had its problems. One of the party’s stalwart EVK Sampath broke away from the party and floated his ‘Tamil Desiya Katchi’.

The Congress’s hand was suspected to be behind this. Meanwhile, erstwhile Congress leader and former CM of Madras Presidency C Rajagopalachari also floated a new party named “Swanthara party”. Rajagopalachari was to later play a major role in helping DMK defeat the Congress.

Catching the sunrise

The vote share DMK got in 1957 polls helped it become a recognised political party. The party’s performance was despite its candidates contesting in different symbols. But many, including the party’s young leader M Karunanidhi had contested in the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol. This later became the party’s symbol, too