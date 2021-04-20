STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Form panel to curb pollution in rivers: Madras HC to Tamil Nadu government

The court gave a direction to this effect while passing further interim orders on a public interest writ petition from one Dhanasekaran, who prayed for a direction to clean river Amaravathi.

Published: 20th April 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to constitute an expert body to ensure that rivers, their waterways and water bodies in the state do not get polluted either by discharge of effluents by industries or by sewage.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave a direction to this effect while passing further interim orders on a public interest writ petition from one Dhanasekaran, who prayed for a direction to clean river Amaravathi and remove encroachments on its waterways.

The river water was so polluted that the same was not fit for irrigation or drinking by humans and animals.

The bench said that the panel, consisting of persons with impeccable credentials, should find the ways and means to maintain the purity of the river and waterways by curbing the discharge of effluents by industries or by way of relocating them to far off places.

The judges said that it was the responsibility of the State to maintain the rivers and water bodies and there can be no compromise on this issue. Earlier, the Chief Justice said that he is able to smell the foul air even while travelling in an air conditioned car whenever it passes through Napier Bridge across the Cooum river in the city.

He added that the stench could be felt even when judges go for a walk near their residential areas on Greenways Road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu pollution Water pollution River pollution
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp