Gloomy season ahead for Tamil Nadu's tourism sector

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: People dependent on tourism for their livelihood have appealed to the State government to reconsider its decision to bar entry to The Nilgiris, Yercaud and Kodaikanal as part of its new restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Traders and tourist van drivers in The Nilgiris district staged a protest on Monday demanding that the State government reconsider the decision and also to announce a financial package to those affected by the partial lockdown. "Tasmac shops have been allowed to function round the clock. However livelihood for the thousands of people depending upon the tourism sector are in peril," they said

Meanwhile, tourist spots in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) will also be closed to visitors from Tuesday. ATR Deputy Director Arokiyaraj Xavier said tourists would not be allowed to Topslip, and Monkey Falls near Pollachi until further notice. Those who had paid for rooms online will be refunded soon, he added. Eco- tourism spots in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), the Kovai Courtallam waterfall and Baralikkadu would also be off bounds to tourists.

Loss of livelihood

Resort workers and vendors in Yercaud feared a loss of livelihood for the second consecutive year. The Summer festival and flower show draw thousands to Yercaud every year. During the two months from April, even a small lodge would charge Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for a room while resorts and hotels charge anywhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 15,000.

Nathan, manager of a resort in Yercaud, said, "There are 300 small and medium resorts, and 50 big resorts.. Around 850 workers dependent on these resorts would be rendered jobless again. We have to spend thousands of rupees on maintenance every month and pay tax and electricity bills. Even if the resorts are closed we have to pay staff in charge of essential operations." Thangavelu, who runs a fruit stall, appealed to the State government to consider the plight of vendors and announce relaxations.

Demand for relief

Coracle operators, cooks and shop owners in Hogenakkal requested the district administration to provide compensation to families hit by the lockdown in tourist spots.

Mariappan, a shopkeeper, said, "The ban on tourism will affect over 450 coracle operators, 600 cooks and 150 vendors in Hogenakkal. We hope the district administration will look after the welfare of the people and announce a relief of Rs 5,000 per month."

Meanwhile, members of the Thamizhaga Hire Goods Owners Association, (THGOA) on Monday took out a rally across the State demanding compensation. V Babu, District Secretary of THGOA, said, "Ours is not a business which reaps benefits all year. It is seasonal and in the upcoming months there are many auspicious days during which we would get bookings. Because of the restrictions, lakhs of labourers across the State are affected," he said. Babu also said that the government must allow events like marriages with 50% hall capacity.

(With inputs from Salem and Dharmapuri)