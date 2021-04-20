STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varsities should play crucial role in fight against COVID: Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit

Purohit, also Chancellor of 21 state universities, convened a virtual meeting of the heads of institutions and discussed methods of awareness creation among the community.

Published: 20th April 2021 08:32 PM

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday discussed with Vice Chancellors of various state universities different aspects related to COVID-19, including creating awareness among the community and prevention.

Purohit, also Chancellor of 21 state universities, convened a virtual meeting of the heads of institutions and discussed methods of awareness creation among the community about the corona-appropriate behaviour, prevention of coronavirus and popularisation of vaccination among the society, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

During the meeting, the Governor asked the varsities to play a crucial role by utilising the vast potential of students to create an effective awareness about Corona in society. It said that Purohit "insisted that compulsory wearing of masks, frequent washing and and sanitization of hands and maintaining social distance must be practiced in the fight against corona".

The teaching community should educate the students online about the importance of practicing the corona appropriate behaviour.

The students in turn should take the message to their homes and their family members and finally the message should disseminate into the community at large and the society should successfully fight against the coronavirus, he said. Meanwhile, Purohit visited a COVID-19 vaccination centre at nearby Tiruvallur district.

During his visit to the Government Public Health Centre, Kanakammachatram, he discussed with the Collector P Ponniah and other officials about the measures taken in controlling the spread of the pandemic and awareness drive for COVID-19 vaccination among the public.

A release said that he also interacted with the public who have taken the COVID vaccine and advised them to tell the importance of inoculation to their relatives and friends.

The Governor appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to follow corona protocol, wear masks, use hand sanitizer and keep social distancing. "He also requested people to come forward and take vaccination," it added.

