STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

What privacy? To save money, TNSTC uses papers with Aadhaar details to respond to RTI queries

Sakthivel is not the only person to have received replies to RTI queries on such sheets. RTI activist Daniel Jesudass said he too received replies from TNSTC and even the Health department on such she

Published: 20th April 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Data_Interent
By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Little would have TNSTC driver KP Sakthivel expected that his innocuous query would expose the callousness of the corporation in handling sensitive information of its employees and members of the public.

Sakthivel, deputy general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Transport Uniformed Employees Union, said he had filed a query under RTI Act seeking details of his service record. To his shock he received a reply from the Assistant Manager of Employees and Salary Section on a one-side paper, the reverse of which had Aadhaar details. "The TNSTC is operating under loss and is trying to minimise expenses. But this is not the way to do it. Using photocopy sheets of important documents like Aadhaar in this manner is unacceptable," Sakthivel told The New Indian Express on Monday.

According to sources, staff of TNSTC are given the privilege of availing free travel for their families up to a prescribed kilometer limit once in a year. For this, they must produce Aadhaar details of family members. Besides, kin of employees seeking employment on compassionate grounds, employees filing IT returns, and members of the public, especially Persons With Disabilities, are required to produce Aadhaar details.

The TNSTC administration, it appears, has been using photocopies of Aadhaar as stationery. "This shows the callous attitude of TNSTC officials since there is a high chance that the Aadhaar information could be misused by anti-social elements. Last year, the State Information Commissioner Tamil Kumar warned TNSTC not to use photocopy sheets of Aadhaar as stationery, but the corporation is continuing the practice," Sakthivel said, adding, "The public information officer (PIO) of TNSTC should take responsibility for the gaffe and instruct officers working under him not to repeat it,"

Sakthivel is not the only person to have received replies to RTI queries on such sheets. RTI activist Daniel Jesudass said he too received replies from TNSTC and even the Health department on such sheets.

"TNSTC officials recently replied to my RTI query. It was on the reverse of letters sent by passengers and employees pointing out some issues. The TNSTC is procuring pen and paper for lakhs of rupees every month. Instead of using that they resort to such cheap practices. I suspect they are fudging the stationery purchase accounts," Jesudass said.

When contacted, Anbu Abraham Managing Director of TNSTC Coimbatore division, said that he will look into the issue and take steps to avoid such incidents from recurring in future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC Aadhaar RTI Act
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp