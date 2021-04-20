STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Sunday weddings take place as planned?

The decision to impose complete lockdown has come as rude shock to those who have scheduled weddings on Sundays.

Published: 20th April 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The decision to impose complete lockdown has come as rude shock to those who have scheduled weddings on Sundays. Having planned arrangements well in advance, they are worried.

Officials, however, said they were yet to receive instructions from Chennai on permitting people to attend marriages on Sundays. S Shanmugasundaram, district president of the marriage hall owner’s association, said, “Cancellation of marriage halls booked for Sundays has increased. Many of the owners are yet to decide on refunding the advance. We have decided to make representation with district collector to permit 50 per cent capacity of the total space of the marriage hall.”

A senior official in the district administration said, “Those who have scheduled marriages on Sundays can get vehicle pass by applying to the District Collector. Based on their application, vehicles would be allowed.” He added that they are yet to get clarification on permitting persons to travel on lockdown days for marriages. 

