14 migrant labourers who tested positive for Covid move out of quarantined facility in Vellakoil

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Around 14 migrant labourers, who had tested positive for coronavirus and later discharged from the hospital after their symptoms subsided, moved out of their prescribed period of quarantine in their facility in Vellakoil.

According to various reports, a team of health officials had inspected a spinning mill in Pachapalayam in Vellakoil and had taken samples of all the workers on April 3.

It was found that 14 migrant labourers from Odisha, tested positive for the virus and were admitted to Tiruppur Government Hospital on April 5.

After four days of treatment, they were discharged on April 9 and were asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days (April 9 - April 23) in the houses in Olapalayam in Vellakoil. But the workers were found missing from Saturday evening.

The local authorities have informed the issue to their high authorities in the Health Department.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official from the Health Department said that home quarantine is determined based on the individual case histories. He added, "As the treatment is complete and they have managed to finish the seven-day mandatory home quarantine, this is not serious issue."