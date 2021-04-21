35-year-old woman ends life in Tamil Nadu three days after father, sons charred to death

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 35-year-old woman ended her life by jumping before a speeding train near Vellore on Wednesday after being distressed over the deaths of her father and two sons in a fire accident at their cracker shop, police sources said.

Vidhya, a resident of Naickar Street in Latheri, was found dead on the track near Latheri railway station. On receiving the information, cops from government railway police (GRP), Jolarpet railway junction, rushed to the spot and held inquiries. They retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem at a government hospital.

Investigations revealed that Vidhya had remained depressed after her father Mohan Reddy and sons Tanuj, 8, and Tejas, 6, were charred to death on Sunday when a fire gutted her father’s cracker shop at Latheri.

Since she had separated from her husband, she was alone at home and was inconsolable after her father and sons died, the sources noted.

Unable to endure the agony, she must have thought of ending her life by jumping before the train, they noted.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline – 044 24640050.