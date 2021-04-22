At a glance

By Express News Service

Bring NBFCs under essential services

Chennai: Confederation of Indian Industry has urged the state government to bring non-banking financial corporations under essential services. “The sector should be brought under essential services on the lines of banking sector and allowed to function during lockdown in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka,” CII said in a release. C K Ranganathan, Chairman, CII Southern Region and Chairman and Managing Director, CavinKare Pvt Ltd, said that strict adherence to protocols is important.

Sterlite seeks nod to operate oxygen plants

Thoothukudi: With the demand for Oxygen on the rise in the second wave, Vedanta’s Sterlite has sought permission from the State and Central governments to operate oxygen plants in the now-defunct copper smelter unit in the district. Sterlite CEO Pankaj Kumar sent the petitions to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and Union Minister for Family Welfare Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan. Pankaj Kumar said “Most of the state governments are reeling under oxygen shortage to treat Covid patients.”

Chennai Corpn to add 12,000 more beds

Chennai: The Chennai Corporation will add 12,000 more beds to the Covid-19 care centres in the next ten days, said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash. Addressing reporters, he said, “Currently, there are 12,600 beds in the 14 care centres in the city and 1,719 are occupied. By next ten days, we will make it to 25,000 beds.” People’s name from the home-quarantine list will be deleted after 10 days if their condition improves and the civic body expects to cover at least seven to eight lakh people in the next week, said Prakash.

Madurai rly hosp awaits vaccines

Madurai: The Railway Hospital in Madurai has not received supply of Covid vaccine for the past three days. It is one of the Covid treating centre in Madurai. Totally, 57 beds available to accommodate the patients. Majority of the patients are from Railway. Chief Medical Superintendent Baskaran said that usually department of Health would supply around 40 Covid vaccine on a day. However, we require 80 vaccines on a day.