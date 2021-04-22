STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

At a glance

Confederation of Indian Industry has urged the state government to bring non-banking financial corporations under essential services.

Published: 22nd April 2021 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bring NBFCs under essential services
Chennai: Confederation of Indian Industry has urged the state government to bring non-banking financial corporations under essential services. “The sector should be brought under essential services on the lines of banking sector and allowed to function during lockdown in Tamil Nadu,  Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka,” CII said in a release. C K Ranganathan, Chairman, CII Southern Region and Chairman and  Managing Director, CavinKare Pvt Ltd, said that strict adherence to protocols is important.

Sterlite seeks nod to operate oxygen plants
Thoothukudi: With the demand for Oxygen on the rise in the second wave, Vedanta’s Sterlite has sought permission from the State and Central governments to operate oxygen plants in the now-defunct copper smelter unit in the district.  Sterlite CEO Pankaj Kumar sent the petitions to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and Union Minister for Family Welfare Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan.  Pankaj Kumar said “Most of the state governments are reeling under oxygen shortage to treat Covid patients.”

Chennai Corpn to add 12,000 more beds 
Chennai: The Chennai Corporation will add 12,000 more beds to the Covid-19 care centres in the next ten days, said  Corporation Commissioner G Prakash. Addressing reporters,  he said, “Currently, there are 12,600 beds in the 14 care centres in the city and 1,719 are occupied. By next ten days, we will make it to 25,000 beds.” People’s name from the home-quarantine list will be deleted after 10 days if their condition improves and the civic body expects to cover at least seven to eight lakh people in the next week, said Prakash.

 Madurai rly hosp awaits vaccines
Madurai: The Railway Hospital in Madurai has not received supply of Covid vaccine for the past three days. It is one of the Covid treating centre in Madurai. Totally, 57 beds available to accommodate the patients. Majority of the patients are from Railway. Chief Medical Superintendent Baskaran said that usually department of Health would supply around 40 Covid vaccine on a day. However, we require 80 vaccines on a day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp