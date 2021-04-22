Endoscopic camera worth Rs 30 lakhs goes missing at Tiruchy's MGM Government Hospital

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A state-of-the-art endoscopic camera, used at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has gone missing. Sources at the hospital said that the device went missing about two months back. The cost of the endoscopy camera interface is said to be about Rs 30 lakhs.

The device was being used by several departments at the super specialty block of the MGMGH. Sources say that it was last seen at the ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat) department of the hospital. After several attempts by staff to locate it, it remains untraceable.

"This was state of the art equipment, used by several doctors in our hospital for their procedures. It suddenly went missing about two months back. Every effort has been made to search for it, but to no avail. It was last used by an ENT doctor. This is a massive embarrassment for the hospital," said a source in the hospital.

A special inquiry committee consisting of Dr Nehru and Dr Juliana has been formed to look into the matter. The doctors are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter and have been questioning people involved. The doctor who last used the endoscope has also been questioned.

An official complaint has not yet been lodged with the police. Based on the report submitted by the committee, the complaint is to be filed. Dean Dr K Vanitha remained unavailable for comment