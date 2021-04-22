STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From the archives: A regional party triumphs - DMK

In 1967, the Congress party lost for the first time ever to a regional party – the DMK

From archives: A 1967 paper clip with a picture of the new DMK ministers | Express

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 1967 elections were a turning point, not just for Tamil Nadu but for the entire country. For, it was the first time that Congress ever lost to a regional party the DMK. The elections also set a new trend, of forming rainbow alliances to defeat Goliaths such as the Congress.  

The Grand Old Party was hoping that the popularity of its leader K Kamaraj would save it. They were in utter shock when results were announced. The mighty Kamaraj himself lost his seat to a DMK youngster. Earlier, after Kamaraj stepped down as Chief Minister, the State witnessed turmoil under M Bhaktavatsalam. There were anti-Hindi protests, famine and inflation. The latter’s inability in handling these crises created anger, not just among the public but even among Congress cadre.   

The other major national party, the Communist Party of India, had faced a split in the wake of the Indo-China war. With the aim of unseating the Congress, DMK formed a rainbow alliance even with parties that have a diametrically opposing ideology. The alliance consisted of Rajaji’s Swatantra Party, Muslim League, Forward bloc, Praja Socialist Party, MP Sivagnam’s Tamizharasu Kazhagam and Si P A Adhithanar’s Nam Tamilar.

DMK contested in 173 seats as part of the alliance and won in 137 seats securing a majority on its own with just 40.69 per cent vote share. The Congress on the other hand secured 41.10 percent and won only in 49 seats. Interestingly, Rajaji, who was once a prominent Congress leader, campaigned to defeat the grand old party. 

On the other hand, ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, who was the icon of the Dravidian ideology, campaigned against the DMK. The election also saw the rise of actor MG Ramachandran, fondly known as MGR, as a popular attraction of the DMK. During the peak of the poll campaign, MGR was shot by fellow actor MR Radha during a verbal duel over a trade dispute. The DMK men even took advantage of this and pasted photos of MGR under treatment. It was said that even this unrelated incident gained much sympathy for the DMK.

However, the most popular poll plank of DMK was the promise of three padi (a traditional measurement equal to approximately 1.65 kg) for one rupee. The slogan was “Moondru padi latchiyam, oru padi nichayam”. A loose translation of this is: Our goal is to offer three padi of rice for one rupee. But we are sure to offer one padi for one rupee. The Congress party considered it as a short term set-back as the party had secured higher vote share. But later history showed the party was never again able to regain its lost glory.

Even before completing two years as the CM, DMK founder CN Annadurai passed away due to illness. M Karunanidhi surpassed a few other seniors and made it to the CM’s chair. The DMK government failed to implement its much touted promise of one ‘padi’ of rice for one rupee. The Kilvenmani massacre of 44 Dalits was also one of the major issues that took place in the DMK regime.

However, the DMK regime also initiated a new dialogue on federalism by asserting State rights. Annadurai even formed a panel to examine State-Centre relationship. The Madras State was renamed as ‘Tamil Nadu’ after the State Assembly resolution was passed in Parliament. Other landmark achievements were legitimising ‘self-respect marriages’ which take place even without a Brahmin priest.

