Headmasters of two tribal schools swindle Covid aid, suspended

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Headmasters of two residential schools for tribal students in The Nilgiris were placed under suspension on Tuesday for misappropriating funds. The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department sanctioned Rs 7,300 to students of tribal residential schools as relief for the lockdown last year. Headmasters were to credit the amount in the bank account of parents or hand it over to those who did not have bank accounts.

There were complaints that money was not distributed In the Nilgiris. An inquiry revealed that the headmaster Baggiyasenan of the school in Devala and Sekar of the school in Ponnani had transferred funds of 14 students to their relatives. Following this they were placed under suspension.

Activists and teachers meanwhile urged the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department that such incidents do not recur. Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association general secretary R Ramkumar said the problem was rampant in reveal schools and hostels. "A few years ago, a few wardens and headmasters had misused the fund in schemes in many districts. But officials did not inspect the schools and colleges. After that, the department started to credit the amount into students' bank accounts directly," he recalled. Palli Kalvi Paathukappu Iyakkam district coordinator S Chandrasekar said a thorough audit should be conducted in all tribal schools Tamil Nadu Dalit Sena vice president M Nagenderan echoed his views.

A senior official in the Adi Dravidar Welfare department said he would consider the suggestions. Activists urge the Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare department officials to check if funds reached students.