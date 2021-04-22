STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pondicherry University closes down for five days in bid to curb spike in COVID-19 cases

The university has also asked all PhD scholars and inmates who are presently residing in the hostels to vacate the hostels at the earliest, not later than April 25

Published: 22nd April 2021 08:13 PM

Pondicherry University

Pondicherry University. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Due to the sudden increase of COVID-19 cases among faculty, officers, staff, students and other stakeholders of Pondicherry University, it will be closed for five days from April 23 (Friday) to April 27 (Tuesday).

This is a measure to control the spread of COVID-19 within the campus, according to a circular issued by the registrar of the university. This will not be applicable to essential services of the university, said the registrar.

The university has also asked all PhD scholars and inmates who are presently residing in the hostels to vacate the hostels at the earliest, not later than April 25. The reopening of the hostels will be announced at a later date on the university website, said the registrar.

The inmates have been requested to return directly to their respective hometowns and take all their necessary and valuable belongings including laptops, mobiles and original certificates which they may need during the period.

The mess will remain closed with effect from April 26.

Non-resident PhD scholars and PG students are not permitted to enter the campus until further orders.

