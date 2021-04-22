Tamil Nadu govt to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations for people between 18 and 45 from May 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations for those in the age bracket of 18 to 45. However, the statement said people working in certain sectors will be given priority in the free vaccination camps, which will start from May 1.

These include construction workers, migrant workers, those working in markets, those who run small businesses, transport corporation staff, all government staff, school and college teachers, auto and taxi drivers.

Other industries, private firms, hotels and restaurants will be 'encouraged' to tie up with private hospitals to get their staff in this age group to get vaccinated, the release said.

So far, 13% of those between the ages of 45 and 59 have been vaccinated and 18% of those above 60 have been covered. The free vaccination drive will continue for these age groups and the focus will be more on the districts that have heavy caseloads. The statement appealed to the public to make use of the vaccination drive and help the state achieve herd immunity against the COVID-19 virus.

Based on the need, RT-PCR tests will be increased. Contact tracing, which will help in reducing the transmission of COVID-19, will also be intensified, the release said.