CMCH performs advanced cardiac procedure

Published: 23rd April 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

It was diagnosed that the patient was suffering from in-stent restenosis (ISR), a condition where the artery narrows despite a stent in place | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Doctors at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) performed a unique procedure on a 55-year-old patient with a history of cardiac issues. This is reportedly the first time such a procedure has been carried out in a government hospital in the State.

The patient, a resident of Coimbatore, had suffered a heart attack in October 2018 and underwent angioplasty in CMCH. He reportedly suffered another attack and was admitted in the hospital on February 28. Cardiologists diagnosed that he was suffering from in-stent restenosis (ISR), a condition where the artery narrows despite a stent in place. Dr J Nambirajan, head of Cardiology department said the stent which was placed earlier had narrowed to more than 90 percent of the diameter. 

Doctors decided to perform drug-coated balloon angioplasty, where the condition is treated without placing an additional stent. Doctors dilated the stent using a balloon-coated drug which will prevent its contraction.

“Restenosis is the re-narrowing of the vessel at a site that was previously treated upon. Using a drug-coated balloon has the potential to prohibit cell division, limiting the amount of restenosis, or blockage re-growth after treatment,” Dr J Nambirajan said. “Drug-coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty is similar to balloon angioplasty procedurally, but there is the addition of anti-proliferative medication coating over the balloon, which may help prevent restenosis,” the doctor added.

