Control rooms and helpline for migrants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Labour Welfare Department has established control rooms and dedicated helpline to address grievances related to their jobs and accommodation. Migrant employees can reach helpline numbers 044-24321438, 044-24321408 from 8 am to 8 pm for assistance.

Besides, nine control rooms have been established. The helpline numbers are 7904802429 (Chennai), 9442832516 (Tiruvallur), 9840090101 (Kancheepuram), 9940856855 (Chengalpattu), 9489214157(Salem), 9941121001 (Coimbatore), 9789723235 (Tiruppur), 9842908287 (Krishnagiri).