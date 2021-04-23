EPS, OPS, Stalin condole demise of Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and leaders of political parties condoled the demise of Ashish Yechury, son of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who succumbed to Covid-19.

The CM tweeted, “I’m extremely saddened by the devastating news. May you find strength to endure the loss and grief as a parent.” The Deputy Chief Minister expressed his shock and sadness. DMK president MK Stalin said, “Deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade Sitaram Yechury, his family and friends.”