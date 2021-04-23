STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zoho’s Tenkasi office has contributed to growth of district: Survey

Economix Consulting Group (ECG), a Chennai-based consulting firm conducted a study in Tenkasi and held around 7,300 minutes of interactions with nearly 300 stakeholders.

Published: 23rd April 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-headquartered global technology company Zoho Corporation, on Thursday claimed that its rural office in Tenkasi has helped in improving the socio-economic condition of the district in the past decade.

Economix Consulting Group (ECG), a Chennai-based consulting firm conducted a study in Tenkasi and held around 7,300 minutes of interactions with nearly 300 stakeholders. The study revealed several areas in which the company has had a positive impact, such as overall income, women empowerment, education and skill-building, employment, and community development. 

Zoho had established its office in Tenkasi in 2011 with a six-member team and within one decade, it has grown to a strength of 500 employees. “There is a lot of latent talent in the world that is waiting for an opportunity,” mentioned the statement quoting Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp. “The concentration of jobs in urban cities has taken away talented youth from the villages where they are most needed. By bringing high-paying jobs to villages, Zoho is helping restore the talent to where it belongs.” 

“Over a period, we can see it benefit the local community, and lead to overall development and economic growth. On the other hand, it allows our employees to stay close to their families and enjoy a better standard of living. The study has helped us capture the long-term impact of rural offices, and validated our approach,” added Vembu.

Zoho has helped revamp infrastructure of local schools, improve sanitation and hygiene through waste clearance, pond desilting and undertaking other development initiatives. It has also been running an agricultural farm from Tenkasi, providing livelihood for field workers. 

Schools of Learning
The company runs Zoho Schools of Learning, through which students who have completed Class 12 or a diploma course are trained and hired as employees

