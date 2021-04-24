Human bones retrieved from burial urn in Keezhadi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Human bones were retrieved from a burial urn in Konthagai during the seventh phase of excavation in Keezhadi cluster village in Sivaganga on Friday. According to sources, the seventh phase of excavation started on February 13 under the deputy director of Archeology department, R Sivanantham, in Konthagai, Keezhadi, Agaram and Manalur villages.

“Two burial urns were spotted when the archeologists dug three trenches in Konthagai. The officials, with the support of experts from Madurai Kamaraj University, retrieved the bones from an urn and sent them for DNA test. The age of the person during the burial, gender, cause of death will be known only after the DNA result are out,” they added.