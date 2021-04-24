STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

JIPMER urged to reconsider decision to suspend physical visits to OPD from April 26

In a memorandum to the Union Health Minister, the secretary of the CPM state unit R Rajangam said it is a matter of serious concern to poor patients frequenting the hospital

Published: 24th April 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

A view of JIPMER

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The local unit of the CPM has urged the Union Health Minister to prevail upon JIPMER to reconsider its decision to suspend physical visits for elective OPD from April 26 to provide focused care to critically ill COVID-19 patients and reduce the risk of transmission to non-COVID patients.

In a memorandum to the Union Health Minister, the secretary of the state unit of the CPM R Rajangam said it is a matter of serious concern to poor patients frequenting the multi-speciality hospital from Puducherry and neighbouring states, particularly those from the adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu.

JIPMER, with its well-built infrastructure and around 2200 beds, at present caters to the needs of around 200 in-patients in view of the pandemic situation and admissions are also restricted since JIPMER is a COVID-19 designated hospital with an intake of around 200-250 COVID affected patients.

There are other government hospitals in Puducherry like Indira Gandhi Medical College & RI Hospital, Govt. General Hospital, Mahatma Gandhi Dental College and other private colleges and hospitals roped in to tackle the increasing load of COVID-19 patients, he said.

It has been felt that the infrastructure and facilities available in JIPMER for non-COVID patients from various strata of society need not be completely shut down even temporarily to cope with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in Puducherry, he said. They could continue to be operated for consultation and treatment of non-COVID patients as well with due precautions as per the Centre's guidelines, he added.

The present system of regulating 100 patients in each OPD per day could be strictly enforced at the time of issue of registration card itself, so that the additional OPD patients could be checked and the spread of the pandemic could also be kept at bay, he said.

“We think that this arrangement could facilitate JIPMER to review its total suspension of physical visits to the elective OPDs, without disturbing the focused attention to COVID-19 patients,” said Rajangam.

The CPM leader urged the Union minister to prevail upon the JIPMER administration to reconsider its decision to shut down the OPD services in JIPMER for non-COVID patients, so that the poor could avail the services in a limited way and reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jipmer Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp