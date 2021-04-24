STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vilachery Clay Toys aiming to bag GI tag

Artisans get clay from the tank to make the dolls. All the artisans still make dolls by using moulds and paint them by hand.

Published: 24th April 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kulala Handicraft Artisan Welfare Association, Vilachery, the makers of the popular “Vilachery Clay Toys” of Madurai has applied for a geographical indication (GI) tag for clay toys. 

On behalf of the association, the application was filed by P Sanjai Gandhi, IPR Attorney and nodal officer for Geographical Indication Registration of products, Government of Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

Details furnished by Gandhi said that Vilachery toys are a unique and exclusive combination of terracotta and glazing work done on incredibly special clay, obtained from the soil from a tank near Vilachery. Artisans get clay from the tank to make the dolls. All the artisans still make dolls by using moulds and paint them by hand.

Sivakumar, CEO of Madurai incubation centre, was instrumental in moving the application said, “In 1948, a team of trainers and district industrial development officials visited Vilachery village and provided training for two crafts such as clay dolls and Burma Jolna bags.” According to officials at the GI here, the application has been received and the scrutiny will soon begin.

History: From mud to toy
In Thiruparankundram taluk of Madurai, two famous clay artisans, Kannan Pathar and Thangvel Pathar, came for work at the famous Chithira Kala Studio, the first cinema studio in Madurai, in the 1950s. Natarajan Velar, a famous artisan in Vilachery, having creative pottery skills, took the work to the next level. The artisans learned many pottery skills from those two artisans who worked at the studio. In 1965, Sadhasivam and Sooran Velar started the first doll-making company in the village and it was followed by many artisans who started making clay toys.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GI tag Vilachery Clay Toys
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp