Banks in Tamil Nadu to function from 10 am-2 pm till April 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Banks in Tamil Nadu will function between 10 am and 2 pm between April 26 and April 30. The timing will be reviewed after April 30, based on the situation. The decision was taken by State Level Bankers’ Committee-Tamil Nadu. After reviewing the situation, the committee has also issued a series of guidelines.

The committee has said wherever possible cluster-based functioning of branches in consultation with the local administration shall be adopted. Branches that are routinely facing huge crowds, shall seek help of police for crowd management, by taking up through the lead district manager. The committee has decided to suspend Aadhaar Enrolment Centre functions at bank branches.

There will be no change in the working hours of administrative/zonal/regional/back offices where the staff do not have direct contact with public. Staff with comorbidities, pregnant women, visually-challenged may be given the option to work from home by relevant authorities, recommended the committee