Adult literacy programme on Kalvi TV

The scheme has been extended into its third phase and will be held till July this year, according to a letter issued by VC Rameswaramurugan,

Published: 27th April 2021 03:40 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The adult literacy programme, ‘Karpom Ezhuthuvom’ (Let’s Learn, Let’s Write), conducted by the State and Centre, will be broadcast on Kalvi TV starting Monday. The scheme which was started in 2020, was being conducted in 15,283 centres in government and aided schools in Tamil Nadu.

Directorate of Non-Formal and Adult Education to all Chief Education Officers in Tamil Nadu. He said those who had benefited from the programme in 2020-21, may continue their literacy programme by watching the classes on Kalvi TV from 7:00 pm to 7:30 pm every day. All CEOs and other officials have been asked to ensure that those enrolled in the programme have access to television. 

