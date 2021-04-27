STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bootstrapped Saas startup award for Kovai.co

Each company's self-nominated applications were reviewed by the jury, and the top five finalists were selected.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kovai.co, a Coimbatore-based software as a service (SaaS) start-up, was named “Bootstrapped SaaS startup of the Year” by SaaSBoomi, at the inaugural edition of SaaSBoomi awards. It is a first-of-its-kind annual awards ceremony that facilitates a platform to recognize and laud most deserving SaaS start-ups in India.

For the current edition, eight different categories were introduced. Each company’s self-nominated applications were reviewed by the jury, and the top five finalists were selected. Later, through a voting mechanism, winners were selected and announced.

“This award showcases how Kovai.co grew organically, innovating new products in the SaaS space for enterprise customers,” said the company. Saravana Kumar, founder and CEO of Kovai.co, said, “We are happy and thrilled to have SaaSBoomi recognize us. Our team’s commitment to lead the SaaS space and our focus to make Coimbatore the next big SaaS-Hub in the country is what motivated us to rise to Covid and many other operational challenges of 2020.”

Since 2020, Kovai.co is scaling up its operations globally -- the company acquired Cerebrata to accelerate customer acquisition for one of its product categories last year and is aiming to double its revenue by 2022, said the company.

