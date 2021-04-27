Noted Odia and English writer Manoj Das passes away at 87 in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY, CHENNAI, BHUBANESWAR: One of the best storytellers of present times, the man who enchanted writers like Graham Greene and Ruskin Bond, Manoj Das passed away on Tuesday creating a void in the literary scene in India.

He passed away at a Nursing Home in Puducherry on Tuesday at the age of 87. Das was associated with Sri Aurobindo Ashram and was hospitalized for nearly a year at the ashram nursing home with terminal cancer. Ashram sources said he breathed his last around 8:15 pm.

Das had conferred the Padma Bhushan award last year for his contribution in the field of Literature and Education. He was earlier conferred the Padma Shri in 2001.

Das was a unique bilingual writer whose stories in both, Odia and English, were equally loved. Known for his simple, magical, and impactful writings, Das not only won the hearts of Odisha's youth, but he also managed to impress novelist Graham Greene.

The eminent English writer Graham Greene once said, “He will certainly take a place on my shelves beside the stories of Narayan. I imagine Odisha is far from Malgudi, but there is the same quality in his stories with perhaps an added mystery”.

The narration speaks volumes about Das’s work.

His writings were mainly about human suffering in the villages of his state but he layered them with such fantasy and satire that it left an indelible impression on the mind of readers. His short stories, novels, essays and poems presented a perfect combination of social realism and understanding of the human psyche and faith. His writings not only offered enlightenment but enjoyment too. It encouraged people to ponder over.

Born in 1934 in a small village in Balasore district in Odisha, Das was a child prodigy as his first collection of poems was published when he was just 14.

He is well known for his significant contribution to post-Independence Odia literature. He started writing in English in 1968 and some of his well-known works are 'A Tiger at Twilight', 'The submerged Valley', 'The Bridge in the moonlit Night', 'Cyclones', 'Mystery of the Missing Cap', 'Myths', 'Legends', 'Concepts and Literary Antiquities of India'. While some of his Odia works are 'Tandralokara Prahari’, ‘Aakashra Isara’, ‘Amruta Phala’.

Das, though a native of Odisha, had made Puducherry his home for several decades. He was an eminent Marxist who had turned a mystic and had moved to Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry in 1963 in search of his inner quest. He was teaching at Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education, where most of his writings were penned.

Manoj Das’s writings in Oriya and English are noted for it's magnificent style, effective use of words and he is rated to be one of India’s best storytellers. He is also a recipient of the Sri Aurobindo Puraskar, Sahitya Akademi Award (1972), Orissa Sahitya Akademi Award, Sarala Award, the Sahitya Bharati Award, and BAPASI (Book-sellers And Publishers Association of South India) and Saraswati Samman in 2000.

He was an extremely learned person who had great mastery over language, said Matri Prasad, a senior inmate of the Ashram. “He had influenced many lives. He played a very important role in expounding for the world at large, the vision of Sri Aurobindo and the Mother (of the Ashram),” said Matri Prasad.

His cremation is likely to take place on Wednesday, observing the Covid protocols, Ashram sources said.

In his condolence message, Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, said, "Shri Das has left an indelible mark in the field of literature with his vast variety of immortal works and left a void which can never be filled."

Reactions of Odia writers

PRATIBHA RAY

It is a great loss to the literary world. Manoj Das was iconic and probably the most loved author in Odia and English whose writings one can never forget. He will remain immortal through his literature.

DEVDAS CHHOTRAY

He is the only Odia writer and one of very few Indian writers who was unparalleled. He was well recognised as an Odia writer who had a great understanding of human nature. In fact, Manoj Das elevated human experiences through his writings, something that very few writers could achieve.

GOURAHARI DAS

From being a revolutionary leader during his college days to a celebrated writer, Manoj Das was a legend for us. Counted among the few serious Indo-Anglian Writers, he wove stories around a wide range of subjects such as human emotion, mysteries, miracles. One of the most important aspect of Manoj Das was his retelling of ancient Indian tales. For me, he was my Dronacharya.

QUOTES OF POLITICIANS

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary litterateur Manoj Das. Shri Das has left an indelible mark in the field of literature with his vast variety of immortal works and left a void which can never be filled. The demise of the literary doyen is an irreparable loss to the world of Odia and English literature. My thoughts and prayers with the bereaved family members, readers, and followers.

- Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Manoj Das. His demise has created a void in the literary world. Spoke to the Pondicherry Lieutenant Governor and requested that the last rites of the great writer should be performed with national honor.

- Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

His contribution to Odia and English literature will be remembered for all time. Das had written many great short stories and novels. His demise will be the end of an era in literature.

- Baijayant Panda, National Vice-president of the BJP

His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of literature.

- Niranjan Patnaik, OPCC president