Vandalur zoo launches ‘people connect’ campaign

The first day of the campaign began with a webinar highlighting in-situ and ex-situ conservation stories of the lion-tailed macaque.

Published: 27th April 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

A group of lion-tailed macaque at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To commemorate 75 years of independence, the Government of India has planned a series of activities under the banner of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, through the Central Zoo Authority, is conducting massive conservation awareness activities under the theme ‘Conservation to Co-existence’.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park has been identified as the zoo in focus with the lion-tailed macaque (Macaca silenus) as the species in focus for the week from April 26 to May 2, said a press release. As part of this initiative, Vandalur zoo inaugurated the “Conservation to Co-existence: The People Connect” campaign online. The programme was kick-started by APCCF and Director of Vandalur zoo, Debasis Jana, and an e-poster on lion-tailed macaque was also released.

The first day of the campaign began with a webinar highlighting in-situ and ex-situ conservation stories of the lion-tailed macaque. A series of events is planned and scheduled for the week.

