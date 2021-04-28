STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 surge: Tamil Nadu teachers need not go to school from May 1

However, Class 12 teachers have been asked to provide guidance over distance and online mode using the bridge course material and work book that was issued to students

Published: 28th April 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

school teachers, exams

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teachers working in government and government aided schools need not go to school from May 1, the Tamil Nadu government has said.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the State School Education Department, in a circular on Wednesday, made this announcement.

However, Class 12 teachers have been asked to provide guidance over distance and online mode using the bridge course material and work book that was issued to students over the past weeks.

The government has also instructed teachers to circulate revision test papers to students via WhatsApp or other digital messaging apps.

"Students should write answers and send it to teachers in digital or alternate modes and teachers should evaluate the papers and send it back," the circular said.

They have been asked to ensure that students have access to watching Kalvi TV and clarify all doubts that may arise from the work books till the state board public exams are completed.

Teachers were assigned to many government duties including election work in the middle of the pandemic.

The decision was long awaited by teachers, as they were expected to show up at school every day even though there were no students.

Students in Classes 1-8 did not have the opportunity to attend school at all in the academic year 2020-21. Schools which briefly opened for students in Classes 9-12 were closed on March 22.

The circular asked teachers to return to schools in the last week of May to prepare for the upcoming academic year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu TN schools
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp