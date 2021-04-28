COVID-19 surge: Tamil Nadu teachers need not go to school from May 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teachers working in government and government aided schools need not go to school from May 1, the Tamil Nadu government has said.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the State School Education Department, in a circular on Wednesday, made this announcement.

However, Class 12 teachers have been asked to provide guidance over distance and online mode using the bridge course material and work book that was issued to students over the past weeks.

The government has also instructed teachers to circulate revision test papers to students via WhatsApp or other digital messaging apps.

"Students should write answers and send it to teachers in digital or alternate modes and teachers should evaluate the papers and send it back," the circular said.

They have been asked to ensure that students have access to watching Kalvi TV and clarify all doubts that may arise from the work books till the state board public exams are completed.

Teachers were assigned to many government duties including election work in the middle of the pandemic.

The decision was long awaited by teachers, as they were expected to show up at school every day even though there were no students.

Students in Classes 1-8 did not have the opportunity to attend school at all in the academic year 2020-21. Schools which briefly opened for students in Classes 9-12 were closed on March 22.

The circular asked teachers to return to schools in the last week of May to prepare for the upcoming academic year.